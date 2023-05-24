BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prep Act, Marburg Virus & Declaration of Public Health Emergencies with Sasha Latypova
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
470 views • 05/24/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


May 24, 2023


Dr. Jane interviews Sasha Latypova about Marburg, which was announced at the same time as the covid pandemic in 2020. This is propaganda to instill fear through the prep act to get mass compliance. Latypova says Marburg is not a threat. Latypova and Katherine Watt are investigating the legal aspects of prep act declarations of public health emergencies. The danger is not from viruses, but from government pushing dangerous drugs on people. Declaration of a public health emergency gives powers to public health officials to impose vaccines (weapons) and other “treatment” and mandates on the masses.


https://substack.com/@sashalatypova


Prep act, Marburg Virus, Vaccine deaths, Vaccine adverse events, Pandemic scare, Medical martial law, Sasha Latypova , mRNA vaccines, public health emergency


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2plngm-prep-act-marburg-virus-and-declaration-of-public-health-emergencies-with-sa.html


Keywords
vaccinesweaponsfearpropagandatreatmentvirusmandatesdangerous drugsmassesprep actdr jane rubydr rubymarburgdr janesasha latypovapublic health emergencieslegal aspects
