Liberal Teens VS Conservative Parents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This time on Conservative Reacts, Jubilee gathers Conservative parents and Liberal teens to discuss societal issues… as always it becomes a discussion about racism, climate change, and so called misinformation. Editing this was very, very painful, so I’d appreciate it if you leave a like, a comment, or subscribe to the channel. Let us know what other videos would you like us to react to in the comments below!