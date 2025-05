Ever wondered how your car engine works? 🚗🔧

It's fascinating! Fuel is introduced as a fine mist, typically through fuel injection.

πŸŽ™οΈ https://ln.run/IwDfk

But here's the thing: the real energy comes from the combustion of the fuel.

When gasoline turns into carbon dioxide, a lot of heat is released. This heat then warms up the air coming into the engine. πŸš—

In essence, an internal combustion engine is all about intimately contacting hot fuel exhaust with incoming air. πŸ”₯

Learn more from Dr. Mark Holtzapple, a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University, who explains it all! 🌟

Want to dive deeper into the mechanics of car engines? 🚘

πŸŽ™οΈ Listen to the full episode!

πŸ‘‰ [Link in bio or description above]