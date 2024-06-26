Ever wondered how your car engine works? 🚗🔧

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's fascinating! Fuel is introduced as a fine mist, typically through fuel injection.
But here's the thing: the real energy comes from the combustion of the fuel.
When gasoline turns into carbon dioxide, a lot of heat is released. This heat then warms up the air coming into the engine. 🚗
In essence, an internal combustion engine is all about intimately contacting hot fuel exhaust with incoming air. 🔥
Learn more from Dr. Mark Holtzapple, a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University, who explains it all! 🌟
Want to dive deeper into the mechanics of car engines? 🚘
🎙️ Listen to the full episode!
👉 [Link in bio or description above]