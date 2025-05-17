URGENT: Ice Cream Recall by Wells Enterprises | Contamination Risk Alert! 🍦🚨

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Wells Enterprises has issued a nationwide ice cream recall due to possible contamination concerns. Popular brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top may be affected. In this 55-second News Plus Globe update, we cover the essential details you need to know, including what products to watch for and how to stay safe.





🔔 Subscribe for more urgent recalls and news: @NewsPlusGlobe

📌 Stay informed. Stay safe.





Hashtags:

#IceCreamRecall #WellsEnterprises #BlueBunny #HaloTop #FDARecall #FoodAlert #ProductRecall #NewsPlusGlobe #BreakingNews #RecallAlert