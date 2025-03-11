BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
3 Hour Special Life Saving Life Changing
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
134 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Catch us from Noon to 3PM PST Wednesday, March 12th, on the DocOfDetox Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/docofdetox or download the BraveHeartNation app: braveheartnationapp.com

-

Dr Darrell Wolfe: We're going to do it on Wednesday, right?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's right

Dr Darrell Wolfe: We're going to do life-changing, life-saving. What's going to happen is Judy is actually going to give us the science, and then I'll just give strategy and protocol, and we'll see if we can just hit this out of the park.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, so that it doesn't cost a fortune,

Dr Darrell Wolfe: There it is!

Judy Mikovits, PhD: and you stay out of the hospital!

Clip from: 03/10/2025 - B17: A REAL CANCER ANSWER LIVE Q&A with John Richardson and Dr Darrell Wolfe, combined with The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6qfh4q-b17-a-real-cancer-answer-live-q-and-a.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthsolutionsjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxlife savinglife changeing
