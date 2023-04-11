BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Days of Noah videos problems uploading on my Bitchute channel
The Lords Supper Society
The Lords Supper Society
42 views • 04/11/2023

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9sNjoSDRB9uz/

This is my bitchute link  i have been having problems uploading smaller bandwidth videos to save time because of the sound part of the file. the wmv. files are not compatable with the brighteon.com sound files so i have had to use my phone to do this videos.  Need to get a new mic and then hopefully problem with be solved.

Hope fully i can get interviewed by Mike and help spread this theology to help people see where we are and where we are going.   


[email protected]  any questions or inquiries about the book soon to be published.

you can check some of these links to start the videos on the trains of thought till i can get things worked out to  use brighteon to upload with sound that will be accepted.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZlpZclJO6aH/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xYBSadEQjZxw/





end timesenochnephilimtheology7 churchestrinitylords supperagape feastdwayne richard2nd temple judaismancient near east
