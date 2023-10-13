Reuters videographer killed, journalists injured on Lebanon-Israel border Al Jazeera Newsfeed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera
Oct 13, 2023
A Reuters videographer was killed and at least six other journalists were injured while working in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel. Witnesses say the journalists were hit by an Israeli tank shell.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraen...
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJdFrhnpGg