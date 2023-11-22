A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off - Compilation videos of Incident.

This was posted almost an hour ago.

RAW Alerts: A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off, prompting evacuations.

— Currently, multiple authorities and emergency personnel are on the scene, with evacuations underway after a vehicle entering a toll booth on the Rainbow Bridge into the US has caused a large explosion to go off in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been killed or injured. Reports of debris from the car explosion are scattered everywhere.

All four international border crossings between the US and Canada in Western New York have been shut down in both directions.





