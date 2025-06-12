Past Trump has come back to haunt present Trump.

Back in 2011, when he said Obama will start a war with Iran.

Sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks to take place Sunday, June 15 in Muscat - Omani Foreign Minister

BREAKING | Leaked documents released by Iranian media (shown images) reportedly reveal that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has been fully coordinating with Israel and carrying out its directives.

These files are part of the sensitive intelligence cache Iran recently seized from Israel.

Scenarios for a Possible Israeli Strike on Iran

Israel’s leadership continues to escalate tensions in the Middle East, leveraging affiliated media to shape public perception.

According to Ynet, the Israeli Air Force is increasing preparations for a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Three operational scenarios are reportedly under consideration:

1. Unilateral Strike Without U.S. Support

This scenario involves Israel launching an attack without American assistance. Israel has previously carried out long-range missions, including strikes on targets in eastern Iran.

However, this would be a high-risk operation. Iran has significantly improved its air defense systems, making such a strike resource-intensive and dangerous. A failed attempt could lead to pilot losses and a broader regional war.

Iran could respond with large-scale missile attacks, drone strikes, and the mobilization of allied forces across the region. Without U.S. support, Israel would also face intelligence limitations.

2. Partial Coordination with the U.S. and Defensive Support

Under this approach, Israel would coordinate with the U.S. in advance, gaining access to regional airspace and American defensive systems.

The U.S. could deploy additional air defenses to protect Israeli strategic sites. However, this would require prior White House approval and time for planning—something politically complex under current circumstances.

3. Joint Operation with the U.S. and Allies

The most effective but least likely option is a full joint military operation with the U.S. and possibly other allies such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, or Greece.

This scenario faces serious obstacles due to political realities, including widespread criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. As a result, Western governments are reluctant to back further military escalations at this time.

Strategic Purpose

By floating these scenarios in the media, Israeli authorities aim to pressure Iran and test the response—particularly from the Trump administration.

A solo strike remains possible, but the risks are considerable. Iran’s enhanced capabilities mean any escalation could provoke a serious regional response.

For Israel’s hardline leadership, continued conflict is seen as essential for maintaining power. Yet without U.S. involvement, any aggressive move risks spiraling out of control.

Via: @Rybar

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander:

If the Zionists commit any mistakes, they will be a lesson to history.

Our future responses to the Zionists will not be like the two operations of the True Promise and will be more powerful and destructive.