BIG JIM TRAFICANT WAS THE HERO WE NEEDED 😎💪🇺🇸 BUT WE DIDN'T GET HIS SIX WHEN HE NEEDED US

Jake Shields - James Traficant was killed right after this interview In an inexplicable tractor accident He was not drunk, on drugs or have a heart attack





Big Jim is one of VfB's personal heroes - first, let's post the verbiage from the Vimeo URL:





Before Trump or Bernie, Congressman Jim Traficant was the original bombastic populist, but with "son-of-a-truck driver" street cred. As a mob-busting sheriff in Youngstown, Ohio, his refusal to evict steelworkers from their homes made him a folk hero. He demolished organized crime, defended himself against the Justice Department in a RICO case...and even vanquished President Clinton.





In Congress, his thrift store suits and pompadour wig made him a court jester, while his profanity-laced anti-government tirades made him a hero to the disenfranchised. Traficant's "one-minute" speeches earned him a cult-following, with his signature line... “Beam Me Up, Mr. Speaker...!"





Funded through two successful Kickstarter campaigns, and featuring rich archival footage and extensive interviews with TV legend Ed O’Neill, Congressman Tim Ryan and Hall of Fame boxer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Eric Murphy’s documentary is "wild and funny" and a "stellar portrait" of the most unraveled politician in American history.





I recently learned that, contrary to public knowledge, Jim did NOT die directly from said tractor (((accident))); instead, just as with the first Secretary of Defense , James Forrestal, just as he was deemed fit to be released from hospital, he suddenly 'died'. With Forrestal, a 'sucicide scenario' was cooked up to masquerade a 'depressive' episode, but Traficant was simply murdered in hospital [much like Seth Rich - imagine that]. Check out DCDave's exhaustive work





https://dcdave.com/article4/040927.html - just an excerpt:





James V. Forrestal was America's first Secretary of Defense. He was also the leading official in the Truman administration opposing the creation and U.S. recognition of the state of Israel. President Truman relieved Forrestal of his position in late March of 1949. Within a few days he was committed, apparently against his will, to Bethesda Naval Hospital suffering from "exhaustion." In spite of the invaluable service he had rendered to the country during World War II, first as Under Secretary of the Navy and then Secretary of the Navy, he had in 1948 and early 1949 been the subject of an unprecedented press vilification campaign, led by powerful columnists Drew Pearson and Walter Winchell.





At around 1:45 am, May 22, some seven weeks after his admission to the hospital, Forrestal plunged from a 16th floor window of the hospital to his death. A belt or cord, said to be from his dressing gown, was tied tightly around his neck.





OK, terrific 🤨





Men like us don't get 'depressed'; sure, we may have moments of despair, but we piss them out in picoseconds - we have things to do, and wallowing in our own miseries isn't one of them.





Jim Traficant gave it all he had - the least we could have done is watched his SIX 😎💪🇺🇸





President Donald John Trump, whether you like him or not, seems to be about to do the same - are we going to sit and wait for another 'mysterious death' in hospital? I know I won't.