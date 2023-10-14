Flourishing Together (part 2): Church of England on DIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The state church of the United Kingdom is trying to reimagine education and society. In partnership with the ACSI (part 1), they embark on a universal pedagogy of Anti-Christ. Many millions of students, along with thousands of teachers, are to affirm a common good shepherd, social-emotional-spiritual leadership of effeminate love. Do you know the voice (Word) of the Good Shepherd? If not, bondage if not death follows subtle deception.
[image - "Better Late than Never" (female bishops)]
Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth, our Lord Jesus Christ -
good = what is right; common good = what is collectively elected as right
justice = exercise of what is right; social justice = exercise of what is right according to progressive principle
bible = authoritative reference; Holy Bible = authoritative reference of the Lord God (Who is holy)