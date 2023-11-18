Pre-tribulation Rapture fallacy contradicts all relevant Scriptures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hear
what the Scriptures say about this religious fallacy, so-called pre-tribulation
rapture, which contradicts all relevant Scriptures concerning the end times,
resurrection, and God’s coming Kingdom. Please contact me if you think you can prove me
wrong from the Scriptures: mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)