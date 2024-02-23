Ep. 60 - Ear-resistible Health: Tuning in to the Miracles of Your Ears

Your Ears: A Key to Your Health

In this episode of the reality of health podcast, a deep dive into the importance and complex functions of our ears in relation to overall health is undertaken. Topics covered include how ears process sound, the connection between the vagus nerve and ears, the potential pleasurable sensation some individuals experience upon stimulation of the ear canal, ear hygiene, the role of allergies in ear infections, how past ear infections can lead to long-term health issues, natural remedies for ear health, and the importance of daily ear care. The topic of ear piercings and its potential impact on health is also discussed.