One year after Hamas struck Israel, and Israel's' brutal response began, what's been achieved?

A year after Hamas struck Israel, And Israel's' brutal response began, what's been achieved?
The return of the Hostages?
The "Elimination of Hamas?"
The Securing of Israel?
No, but we are closer to a large scale War, tens of thousands lie dead. And Netenyahu clings to Power.
