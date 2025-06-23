BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
47 views • 2 months ago

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Main:

— Unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis, there is no justification for it

— Russia is making efforts to assist the Iranian people. Putin has already spoken by phone with the presidents of the US, Iran and the UAE, and the prime minister of Israel.

— Tehran considers the actions of the US and Israel towards Iran illegitimate, the Iranian side has the right to defend itself, Araghchi said

— Escalation in the Middle East is growing every day due to US and Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities — Araghchi

“Russia today is on the right side of history and international law,” Araghchi said.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
