SHaDoWCa7 sings God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Christmas Song)

SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." Original upload on 2013-12-10.

Lyrics: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

God rest ye merry, gentlemen

Let nothing you dismay,

For Jesus Christ, our Savior

Was born on Christmas day

To save us all from Satan's power

When we were gone astray.

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

In Bethlehem, in Israel,

This blessed Babe was born,

And laid within a manger

Upon this blessed morn;

The which His Mother Mary

Did nothing take in scorn.

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

From God our Heavenly Father

A blessed Angel came,

And unto certain Shepherds

Brought tidings of the same:

How that in Bethlehem was born

The Son of God by Name!

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

"Fear not then," said the Angel,

"Let nothing you affright,

This day is born a Savior

Of a pure Virgin bright,

To free all those who trust in Him

From Satan's power and might."

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

The shepherds at those tidings

Rejoiced much in mind,

And left their flocks a-feeding

In tempest, storm and wind:

And went to Bethlehem straightway

The Son of God to find.

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

And when they came to Bethlehem

Where our dear Savior lay,

They found Him in a manger,

Where oxen feed on hay;

His Mother Mary kneeling down,

Unto the Lord did pray.

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

Now to the Lord sing praises,

All you within this place,

And with true love and brotherhood

Each other now embrace;

This holy tide of Christmas

All other doth deface.

O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!

O tidings of comfort and joy!

