Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s “sexual pleasure” disclosed

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 26, 2024.





The Vatican’s Jesuit pope mentioned that sexual pleasures are a gift from God but pope Francis never provided the boundaries of who can have sexual pleasure and thus, this lack of clarity from the pope can easily be interpreted as anyone can have sexual pleasure.





The Bible is clear that sexual relations can ONLY be performed between a man and his lawfully married wife and no one else. God speaks against fornicators, adulterers and homosexuals / sodomites who will not inherit the kingdom of God in 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.





Genesis 1:27, 28 and Genesis 2:24 says that the purpose of marriage between a man and his lawfully-married wife is for pro-creation: “to be fruitful and multiply”. Yet, the same Jesuit pope endorses the blessing of same-sex, homosexual Roman Catholic couples and even the baptism of transgender people, which is not biblical.





Articles spoken about in the video include:





God is asking Roman Catholics to come out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church whose sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities in Revelation 18:4-5.





Why? Before God will miserably destroy the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 18:8-9 as He did with Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19:24.





