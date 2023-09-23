BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncensored: Smart City Locations & Agenda EXPOSED!!!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
253 views • 09/23/2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Sep 22, 2023


Maria Zeee exposes a report which lists "ambitious" targets by 2030 for every smart city including ZERO meat, cars, reduced electricity, water and resources to turn all human beings into malnourished slaves to the system, as well as the current cities already locked into this agenda with more to come.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jxaxw-uncensored-smart-city-locations-and-agenda-exposed.html


humanityagendawatersmart cities2030carsresourcesuncensoredlocationsexposing evilmaria zeeeambitious targetszero meatreduced electricitymalnourished slaves
