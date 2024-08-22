Kamala Harris and the ENTHRONEMENT OF JEZEBEL

is the rise of presidential candidate Kamala Harris the last days in thronement of the Spirit of Jezebel ruling over America the Babylon? this is a question I have and only a question. but a good one. if this is so, we have a lot more to worry about than what is going on on the news channels. We have persecution such as never been seen coming if these elections are going to go through or not.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

please go to the warning website of Larry McGuire to learn about the Spirit of Jezebel and I would apply in these last days at larrygmeguiar2.com