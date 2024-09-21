SHERIFF MICKEY STINES ☈ DINDU NUFFIN WRONG

NEW: The Kentucky sheriff who shot a local judge in his chambers, had exchanged cell phones just moments before taking the judge's life.





According to the Mountain Eagle, District Judge Kevin Mullins and Sheriff Mickey Stines exchanged phones.





When Stines was apparently unhappy with what he found, he opened fire on the judge.





Stines was previously Mullins' bailiff before he became sheriff in 2018.





The two had lunch together just hours before the incident.





Sheriff Stines later went to the courthouse to speak with Mullins. They then went to the judge's office, where they continued their conversation.





A short conversation took place before the sheriff got up and locked the door. Both men then took out their cell phones and handed them to each other.





Stines then got up and pulled out his gun, walked around the desk and repeatedly shot Mullins who passed.





It's unclear what the argument was about but an unconfirmed report claims the sheriff found out the judge had r*ped his daughter.





