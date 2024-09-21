BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHERIFF MICKEY STINES ☈ DINDU NUFFIN WRONG
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • 8 months ago

NEW: The Kentucky sheriff who shot a local judge in his chambers, had exchanged cell phones just moments before taking the judge's life.


According to the Mountain Eagle, District Judge Kevin Mullins and Sheriff Mickey Stines exchanged phones.


When Stines was apparently unhappy with what he found, he opened fire on the judge.


Stines was previously Mullins' bailiff before he became sheriff in 2018.


The two had lunch together just hours before the incident.


Sheriff Stines later went to the courthouse to speak with Mullins. They then went to the judge's office, where they continued their conversation.


A short conversation took place before the sheriff got up and locked the door. Both men then took out their cell phones and handed them to each other.


Stines then got up and pulled out his gun, walked around the desk and repeatedly shot Mullins who passed.


It's unclear what the argument was about but an unconfirmed report claims the sheriff found out the judge had r*ped his daughter.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1837313289631813662

Keywords
rapegroomingkentuckysheriff mickey stinesjudge kevin mullinsletcher county courthousetragic incident
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy