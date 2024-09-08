New Turbo Cancer Movie Promoting Euthanasia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is no coincidence a new movie, The Room Next Door, is promoting euthanasia of a cancer patient now that turbo cancers are the norm post-injection. Scamdemic then and scamdemic now that what is coming en vogue is Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). Move over trannies, the MAID from hell is fashionable now. Trannies are so passée.