The 144,000 #28
TruthsOfJesus
TruthsOfJesus
1 follower
Follow
0
12 views • 1 month ago

Introduce the "New Israel" in the realm of spirit and the realm of heaven. The Person of Spiritual Israel (equivalent to Jacob in shadow) is introduced (Matthew 2). A true Israelite defined by our Lord (John 1) Concepts of fathering, mothering and sonship explained as foundational concepts and explain their spiritual equivalents. Open ended expansion and multiplication of the House of Israel explained in comparative study of realms of flesh and spirit.

Keywords
revelation144000new israelprophecy insightsstory of israel
