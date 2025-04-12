Nick Griffin | Bring The Fire | Burning Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We put former MEP and leader of the BNP Nick Griffin on the spot with some burning questions - covering the deep state’s push for war in Ukraine, Nick's take on COVID, saving Syria from Western-backed Islamists, and his unfiltered views on Nigel Farage, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, and Tommy Robinson.
Mirrored - Ickonic
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/