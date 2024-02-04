© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A rally in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate resignation of the Israeli government, Netanyahu's departure and a deal with Hamas to exchange hostages.
As has been said more than once, Netanyahu’s political career will end immediately after the end of the war, so Netanyahu will drag it out as much as possible, prolonging his political “present” at the cost of a large number of killed Palestinians and Israelis and the risks of the war spreading throughout the region.