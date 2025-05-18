BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DIDDY ON TRIAL 🫥 TOOTSIE ROLL REVEALED 😅 CASSIE'S CROSS-EXAM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
203 views • 4 months ago

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace


Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, the government’s star witness, took the stand today for the first day of cross-examination and faced questioning by Sean "Diddy" Combs’ $10 million defense team.


This episode is brought to you in part by Home Title Lock: Go to https://www.hometitlelock.com/nancygrace and use promo code NANCY to get a FREE title history report so you can find out if you're already a victim AND 14 days of protection for FREE! And make sure to check out the Million Dollar TripleLock protection details when you get there! Exclusions apply. For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty



nancy gracesatanic music industryhomosexual banking mafiaworldwide child sex trafficking ringdollhouse diddycassie ventura
