BOYCOTT MᴄDONALD'S [IT'S PEOPLE❗]

Eating at the clown is the new way to Soylent Green, apparently





https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/schoolgirl-vomits-after-discovering-human-29975274





https://truththeory.com/mcdonalds-had-to-apologize-a-while-ago-after-a-customer-found-human-teeth-fragments-in-his-mcmuffin/





https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/10651585/we-made-horrifying-discovery-in-mcdonalds-nuggets/





Separate case from the video:





Can I sue if I found a piece of broke off tooth in my Sausage and Cheese McGriddle?

I went to grab some breakfast from McDonald’s before heading to work. I bought a #6 a Sausage and Cheese McGriddle w/o egg w/ a medium Mocha Frappe w/o whip cream. However, the drive-thru cashier didn’t hear me when I said no whip cream. So the other cashier had to remove the whip cream. As I was driving to work in the dark I felt something hard, while I was eating the sandwich. Just to remind you I was almost finished with the sandwich, I wasn’t thinking it was a piece of tooth.





https://www.avvo.com/legal-answers/can-i-sue-if-i-found-a-piece-of-broke-off-tooth-in-5267046.html





The answers are very unsatisfying