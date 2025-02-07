BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOYCOTT MᴄDONALD'S [IT'S PEOPLE❗]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
548 views • 7 months ago

Eating at the clown is the new way to Soylent Green, apparently


Source: https://x.com/lovetocook12345/status/1886477579059691819


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9jd0h0 [thanks to https://truththeory.com/mcdonalds-had-to-apologize-a-while-ago-after-a-customer-found-human-teeth-fragments-in-his-mcmuffin/ 🖲]


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/schoolgirl-vomits-after-discovering-human-29975274


https://truththeory.com/mcdonalds-had-to-apologize-a-while-ago-after-a-customer-found-human-teeth-fragments-in-his-mcmuffin/


https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/10651585/we-made-horrifying-discovery-in-mcdonalds-nuggets/


Separate case from the video:


Can I sue if I found a piece of broke off tooth in my Sausage and Cheese McGriddle?

I went to grab some breakfast from McDonald’s before heading to work. I bought a #6 a Sausage and Cheese McGriddle w/o egg w/ a medium Mocha Frappe w/o whip cream. However, the drive-thru cashier didn’t hear me when I said no whip cream. So the other cashier had to remove the whip cream. As I was driving to work in the dark I felt something hard, while I was eating the sandwich. Just to remind you I was almost finished with the sandwich, I wasn’t thinking it was a piece of tooth.


https://www.avvo.com/legal-answers/can-i-sue-if-i-found-a-piece-of-broke-off-tooth-in-5267046.html


The answers are very unsatisfying

Keywords
cannibalismmcdonaldsmulti pronged attackhuman meatsoylent green is people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy