Is Justin Trudeau "Losing It"? | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Justin Trudeau Visits Windsor - Tells Autoworkers Canada Is Stable
* Aaron Rodgers Under Fire For "Conspiracy Theories" - RFK Jr. VP Finalist
* Cops Clarify Car Theft Comments Telling people To Leave Keys For Thieves
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL