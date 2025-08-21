BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
One of Killnet's hackers, who breached the Ukrainian army database & exposed 1.7 million losses explains how it was done and what comes next.
132 views • 4 weeks ago

RT EXCLUSIVE: (info the hackers gathered after this video description)

Key member of hacking group Killnet, which penetrated Ukrainian army database and revealed losses of 1.7 million explains how they did it, and what they plan to do next.

PalachPro: "If Mr Zelensky does not make a deal soon, we will try to reach him through the people of Ukraine. We don't expect it will make a difference, but we want to open the eyes of the whole world to the sacrifices the Kiev regime is making for its own benefit."

Vid: Margarita Simonyan on X

https://x.com/M_Simonyan/status/1958232800165048526

Adding Info:  

 Ukraine’s Military Losses Exposed: 1.7 Million Dead and Missing

Russian hackers have reportedly breached the Ukrainian General Staff’s database, revealing catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the compromised digital registry, if the data is correct, Ukraine lost 1,721,000 troops killed or missing over three years of the conflict. The breakdown is:

118,500 in 2022

405,400 in 2023

595,000 in 2024

621,000 in 2025 — the heaviest year yet

Each record contains names, circumstances and locations of death or disappearance, personal details, family contacts, and photographs.

The hack was carried out by groups including Killnet, Palach Pro, User Sec, and Beregini.

The hackers now hold terabytes of sensitive material: full loss registries, personal data of Ukraine’s Special Operations and intelligence command, as well as lists of all foreign arms suppliers and the weapons delivered from 2022 to 2025.

