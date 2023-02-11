BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SUMMER TIME DOWN UNDER .. REALLY..?! -- GIPPSLAND AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
2
54 views • 02/11/2023

16 days of summer to go and the skies are compacted with what THEY call the marine cloud layer, which in realityis bunker fuel, ship tracks, marine fuel oil.


Fuel oil

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuel_oil


Health impacts:

Because of the low quality of bunker fuel, when burnt it is especially harmful to the health of humans, causing serious illnesses and deaths. Prior to the IMO's 2020 sulfur cap, shipping industry air pollution was estimated to cause around 400,000 premature deaths each year, from lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as 14 million childhood asthma cases each year.[4]


Even after the introduction of cleaner fuel rules in 2020, shipping air pollution is still estimated to account for around 250,000 deaths each year, and around 6.4 million childhood asthma cases each year.

vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuellockdownsagenda 21-30c-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide
