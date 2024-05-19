BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Return to Kharkov - Ukraine's Strategic Crisis Expands
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
192 views • 12 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 19, 2024...

▪️Russia has opened an extensive front in the Kharkov region, retaking territory lost during Ukraine's 2022 fall offensive;

▪️Ukraine is already suffering from a large and expanding strategic dilemma where its forces are overstretched and defense lines are collapsing;

▪️The opening of a new front places further pressure on Ukrainian forces, compelling Ukraine’s military leadership to exhaust what remains of their reserves;

▪️The only way to stop or reverse the course of the conflict in Ukraine now is for an extensive US-NATO intervention, though Western forces themselves will suffer from the same shortages their Ukrainian proxies now face;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russian forcesukraine crisisreturn to kharkov
