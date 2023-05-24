How To Improve Students Learning Experience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How can we enhance the learning experience for students? Daniel Willingham joins us today to discuss how his upcoming book, Outsmart Your Brain: Why Learning is Hard and How You Can Make It Easy, addresses this topic and much more…
Daniel outlines how to train your brain for better learning by drawing from the latest research and real-world applications.
To learn more about Daniel and his work, visit http://www.danielwillingham.com/.