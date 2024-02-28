Supreme Court | Censorship | Supreme Court appears to believe social media platforms have 1st Amendment right to CENSOR users!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Supreme Court heard oral arguments from Texas and Florida regarding whether their laws banning social media censorship violate the First Amendment rights of Meta, X, and YouTube to censor users | US Airman's act of self-immolation sets internet on fire with both tributes and scorn | Israel moves forward with ground assault on Refah, tells Palestinian refugees to flee to bombed-out north | Intel cmy panics over Trump | Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsom Sears misgenders transgender senator | FBI forced young, pregnant wife of J6er to stand barefoot outside in below-freezing weather--she miscarried the next day | Bill Gates will block out the sun | Ronna McDaniel finally resigns
Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -