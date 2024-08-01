The Guy On The Roof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Disastrous Bombshells
* Shocking new sniper video changes everything.
* Is there something more sinister going on here?
* This turns the Secret Service scandal upside down.
◦ WATCH: Video Shows Shooting Victim’s POV Moments Before Gunfire
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59aw51-shocking-new-sniper-video-changes-everything-ep.-2299-08012024.html