SHaDoWCa7 debuts her Purrfect Kitty Cat "Cryer" playing Star Wars on Keyboard
SHaDoWCa7
Published 2 months ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 8, 2020 along with her personal description:

My darling kitty cat "Cryer" is 12 years old at the time of this recording. Cryer is so sweet and super-intelligent! He loves me so much that he is purrrfectly willing to learn new tricks (for a treat, of course). He loves to make me happy, and we have so much fun together!!!
He is the most loving and extraordinary kitty on the planet (as far as I know)! And, he loves Star Wars as much as I do (the original Star Wars on VHS of course, back in the good old days)! *hehe* ♥

Cryer would like to wish you all a most blessed day in the Lord ------- AND...
"meow the force be with mew!"

