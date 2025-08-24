Panzer Dragoon Mini (1996, Game Gear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panzer Dragoon Mini (パンツァードラグーン ミニ) is a shoot'em up developed by Sega and Rit's Co., and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.
The game is a spin-off to the Panzer Dragoon series of rail shooters. You select one out of three dragons which differ in terms of speed, lock-on speed, damage dealing and health regeneration. Health is regenerated after completing a level. A level has two boss fights, one in the middle, one at the end. During a level, you either fly "into" the screen, similar to Space Harrier, or to the side. You can move freely across the lower part of the screen. A crosshair show were your shots are fired. You can shoot or hold down fire to activated the target lock-on: if you move the crosshair over an enemy, it will be locked on. Releasing the fire button will hit all locked-on targets with a powerful shot.