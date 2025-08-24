BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Panzer Dragoon Mini (1996, Game Gear)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 weeks ago

Panzer Dragoon Mini (パンツァードラグーン ミニ) is a shoot'em up developed by Sega and Rit's Co., and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.

The game is a spin-off to the Panzer Dragoon series of rail shooters. You select one out of three dragons which differ in terms of speed, lock-on speed, damage dealing and health regeneration. Health is regenerated after completing a level. A level has two boss fights, one in the middle, one at the end. During a level, you either fly "into" the screen, similar to Space Harrier, or to the side. You can move freely across the lower part of the screen. A crosshair show were your shots are fired. You can shoot or hold down fire to activated the target lock-on: if you move the crosshair over an enemy, it will be locked on. Releasing the fire button will hit all locked-on targets with a powerful shot.

Keywords
segapanzer dragoonshootemupgame gearrits co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy