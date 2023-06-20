'Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 19 June 2023⚡️

▪️In the Kursk region, the AFU once again shelled the border territories.

In Tetkino, outbuildings and several cars were damaged. Power lines in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi were also damaged.

▪️In the Belgorod Region, shelling shifted to the Valuyki urban district.

The massive strike damaged residential and infrastructure facilities. Seven people were injured, including a child.

▪️The daily shelling of the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic continues.

Two civilians, including a child, were killed in the Volnovakha district. Twenty people were wounded.

▪️To the south of Donetsk, fierce fighting continues in the wooded areas at the Novodonets'ke-Urozhaine line.

At the cost of huge losses, the AFU managed to cut into the Russian troops' defensive lines by no more than 200 meters.

▪️The situation remains intense at the Rivnopillya salient.

Russian units hold the high ground and do not allow the enemy to advance in this sector of the front.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front, Russian units conducted a number of successful counterattacks.

At Robotyne, the previously lost positions south of Novodanylivka and near Chubenkovo were retaken.

▪️The situation near P'yatykhatky is similar, where as a result of a powerful artillery strike the AFU actually lost the ability to defend itself.

As a result, Russian troops launched a successful counterattack and regained control of the village.



