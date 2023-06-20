© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 19 June 2023⚡️
▪️In the Kursk region, the AFU once again shelled the border territories.
In Tetkino, outbuildings and several cars were damaged. Power lines in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi were also damaged.
▪️In the Belgorod Region, shelling shifted to the Valuyki urban district.
The massive strike damaged residential and infrastructure facilities. Seven people were injured, including a child.
▪️The daily shelling of the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic continues.
Two civilians, including a child, were killed in the Volnovakha district. Twenty people were wounded.
▪️To the south of Donetsk, fierce fighting continues in the wooded areas at the Novodonets'ke-Urozhaine line.
At the cost of huge losses, the AFU managed to cut into the Russian troops' defensive lines by no more than 200 meters.
▪️The situation remains intense at the Rivnopillya salient.
Russian units hold the high ground and do not allow the enemy to advance in this sector of the front.
▪️In the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front, Russian units conducted a number of successful counterattacks.
At Robotyne, the previously lost positions south of Novodanylivka and near Chubenkovo were retaken.
▪️The situation near P'yatykhatky is similar, where as a result of a powerful artillery strike the AFU actually lost the ability to defend itself.
As a result, Russian troops launched a successful counterattack and regained control of the village.