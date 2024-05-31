🔥 Exploring About Earth Fiery Neighbor: Venus 🌋

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered what it's like on Venus?
🤝 👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares facts about the earth’s fiery neighbor planet i.e Venus. 🌐
🌌✨ She explains that Venus is a planet where the surface temperature reaches 460°C (900°F) – like being inside a wood-fired pizza oven! 🍕🔥
💨 With atmospheric pressure 95 times greater than Earth's, Venus is incredibly dense and heavy. 🌍
🙄But that's not all – its skies are filled with clouds of sulfuric acid, creating a wild and acidic environment. 🧪☁️
😅 Curious to learn more about this extreme planet? It's definitely not your next vacation spot! 🏖️
For more insights click the link in our bio or description above.