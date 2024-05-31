🔥 Exploring About Earth Fiery Neighbor: Venus 🌋

🤔 Ever wondered what it's like on Venus?

Let's explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares facts about the earth's fiery neighbor planet i.e Venus.

She explains that Venus is a planet where the surface temperature reaches 460°C (900°F) – like being inside a wood-fired pizza oven!

With atmospheric pressure 95 times greater than Earth's, Venus is incredibly dense and heavy.

But that's not all – its skies are filled with clouds of sulfuric acid, creating a wild and acidic environment.

Curious to learn more about this extreme planet? It's definitely not your next vacation spot!

