BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 Exploring About Earth Fiery Neighbor: Venus 🌋
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 11 months ago

🤔 Ever wondered what it's like on Venus?

🤝 👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares facts about the earth’s fiery neighbor planet i.e Venus. 🌐

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3TLDmfA

🌌✨ She explains that Venus is a planet where the surface temperature reaches 460°C (900°F) – like being inside a wood-fired pizza oven! 🍕🔥

💨 With atmospheric pressure 95 times greater than Earth's, Venus is incredibly dense and heavy. 🌍

🙄But that's not all – its skies are filled with clouds of sulfuric acid, creating a wild and acidic environment. 🧪☁️

😅 Curious to learn more about this extreme planet? It's definitely not your next vacation spot! 🏖️

🔊 For more insights click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝

Keywords
space explorationplanetary sciencevenus exploration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy