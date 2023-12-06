Biden says he is 'not sure' he’d run in 2024 if Trump wasn’t in the race

US President Joe Biden says he is "not sure" he would be seeking a second term in the White House if former President Donald Trump wasn't in the race.





"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win for the sake of the country," the President said at a fundraiser in Massachusetts, according to a pool report.





The President's comments come amid dismal polling numbers that show many Americans, including Democrats, are unsure if the 81-year-old's physical and mental stamina is up for the top job.





Former President Trump responded to President Biden during Fox News' Town Hall with host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening (local time).





“I think somebody gave him a talking point, they thought that would sound good," Mr Trump said.





