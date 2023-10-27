Prosecutors are suppressing Trump's First Amendment rights: Hogan Gidley and Devin Nunes | Newsline

21 views • 10/27/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

On Thursday's "Newsline," former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes slam federal prosecutors seeking to reinstate the Trump gag order.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.