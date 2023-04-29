BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sergey Lavrov's Address to the Participants of the World Conference on Multipolarity - Moscow, Apr 29
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
04/29/2023

"Attempts to establish a unipolar model of the world order with a decision-making center in Washington failed"


This was stated by Lavrov in his welcoming address to the participants of the World Conference on Multipolarity.


Main statements:


- Attempts by the US and its satellites to isolate the Russian Federation failed;


- More and more countries want to become members of the SCO and BRICS;


- A multipolar architecture should be based on a balance of interests, not fear;


- The share of the G7 states in the global economy has declined significantly over the past decades, while the weight of countries with emerging markets is growing;


- Russia remains at the forefront of international efforts to strengthen the multipolar, legal, democratic principles of interstate communication.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's video address to the participants and organisers of the World Online Conference on Multipolarity, Moscow, April 29, 2023 МИД России в "VK" (русская версия) https://vk.com/mid МИД России в "Facebook" https://www.facebook.com/MIDRussia МИД России в "Instagram" https://www.instagram.com/mid.rus/ МИД России в "Flickr" https://www.flickr.com/photos/mfarussia/ МИД России в"TikTok" https://www.tiktok.com/@midrussia МИД России в "RuTube" https://rutube.ru/channel/23489815

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
