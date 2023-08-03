X22 REPORT Ep. 3130a -US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3130a - Aug 2, 2023US Downgraded For The Second Time Under Obama/Biden, Tells You Everything You Need To Know
The entire ESG green new deal scoring system is falling apart. Everything the [WEF] has told us is not true. The economic is breaking down and now Fitch has downgraded the US. This is the second time under the Obama administration that this happened. The fiat currency is in trouble and the people are seeing it happen in real time.
