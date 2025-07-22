BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
World Population Day 2025 | Legal Awareness Workshop at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh 🌍
34 views • 1 month ago

World Population Day 2025 | Legal Awareness Workshop at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh 🌍

http://newsplusglobe.com/


On the occasion of World Population Day 2025, Mount Carmel School in Chandigarh hosted a special legal awareness workshop in collaboration with the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA).


The session aimed to educate students about population concerns, women’s legal rights, and support systems like the SAKHI helpline.


Speakers from top law institutes introduced students to the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and even conducted a Moot Court demonstration.


🎓 Principal Dr. Praveena John Singh praised the initiative for its role in shaping informed youth and promoting responsible citizenship.


👉 Watch this video to see how schools are taking action to build awareness and empower the next generation.


🔔 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to News Plus Globe for more inspiring educational stories!


#WorldPopulationDay #PopulationAwareness #LegalRights #YouthEmpowerment #ChandigarhNews #MountCarmelSchool #news

#SAKHIHelpline #WomensRightsIndia #NewsPlusGlobe #EducationMatters

Keywords
world population day 2025mount carmel school chandigarhlegal workshop india
