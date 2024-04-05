BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Covid injection orders the body to mass produce the deadly HIV spike protein. Any mammal that is injected will face the danger of permanent spike protein infection.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
2
62 views • 04/05/2024

The Covid injection orders the body to mass produce the deadly HIV spike protein. Any mammal that is injected will face the danger of permanent spike protein infection. The spike protein is very similar to the protein that creates colonies in the brains of mammals known as Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies.




The Nightmare continues.


Please listen to this Farmer in regards to what happened to the Livestock after their ‘Covid Vaccine’.


This is INFURIATING.


https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1775292817029619894

