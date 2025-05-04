EMERGENCY: GLOBAL SHIPPING GRINDS TO HALT! - Net Zero Meat Bans & Panic Buying Imminent!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!

For a limited time, if you use code WAMBEEF25 you will save 25%!





Josh Sigurdson talks to Jason Nelson of Prepper Naturals about the emergency situation Americans and others are in in the face of the net zero agenda and the freezing of global trade.





As the trade war worsens and we see historic gridlock in ports worldwide including in Los Angeles, New York and in China, plans are being made to force food rations on the population. This is the agenda of the World Economic Forum.





mRNA meat rations are being planned across the board as digital IDs are developed. This isn't fear mongering as there are basic solutions people can take by going to WAMBEEF. Nonetheless, most people are not prepared for meat bans, climate restrictions, war, Bird Flu rations and further inflation exacerbated by trade wars. A dependent populace is a weak populace and an easily enslaved one.





What hope do people have if they strictly wait for the government to solve the problems it created in the first place? You must take action now and prepare.





Jason also goes into the previous issues between WAM and his company and clears the air regarding what actually happened behind closed doors.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025