Two Ukrainian Babushkas Protecting the Orthodox Church - were asked about Putin by a Journalist

A couple of Ukrainian Babushkas protecting the Orthodox Church were asked about Putin by a journalist:

- How do you feel about Putin?

- Both His Holiness the Patriarch and Putin. They rule. Michael the Archangel said: obey the authorities.

-All right. Please tell me, you like Putin, but he also launches missiles.

-This is God. Do you know what kind of arrows God can send for iniquity? Angels will send such arrows that the whole world can blow up. For lawlessness, for disobedience to the authorities... There is no authority other than from God.