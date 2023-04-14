Restoration Is Here!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We just celebrated Resurrection Sunday and The LORD said it was Restoration Sunday!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I keep you up to date on what God is doing in this season—details about Him releasing His good purposes and plans for your life!"