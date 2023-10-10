© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html
What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf
NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT
NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://bitly.ws/VjnA
Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
What Can NBMI (Emeramide) Chelate?
NBMI (Emeramide/Irminix/OSR/OSR#1/BDTH2) is one of the best ways to chelate a wide variety of toxic heavy metals that affect people's health holistically in many negative ways.
Many people keep asking me what toxic heavy metals can NBMI chelate. I have created this video to fully share with you all the different ones it can chelate from your body after ingesting.
If you want to learn everything I have to share in this video, watch it from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno