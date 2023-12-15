Today Senate Passes RECORD-BREAKING $886 BILLION Defense Policy Bill for 2024 - Extends Govt Spy Tool Created after 9/11

The Senate authorized a record $886 billion in military spending for 2024 after passing the annual National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday.

The 3,000-page must-pass bill received strong bipartisan support in the upper chamber, clearing the Senate in a 87-13 vote.

It now heads to the House, which is expected to take it up before lawmakers head home for the holidays on Thursday.

The Democrat-controlled Senate side-stepped social issues important to conservative lawmakers, declining to include provisions limiting abortion access and restricting transgender healthcare treatment for troops and their families which were in the House version of the legislation that passed earlier this year.

A Pentagon policy that reimburses out-of-state travel for service members who receive abortions was the impetus behind Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) 10-month-long protest where he blocked all military promotions over the policy.

