Replay- Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance

In this seminar I present some interesting data regarding how copper deficiencies were due to lead toxicity. Over the period of 11 weeks of supplementing copper, lead decreased by 47% as shown by QMA analysis (drbillmcgraw.com)

I also show how spooky2 can eliminate staph bacteria that ended to careers of two very highly praised athletes and how this Rife tech can improve your performance on and off the field!

coupon to get 5% off spooky2 equipment "bill0613"

drbillmcgraw.com