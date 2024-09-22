JOHN LEGEND CRINGES AS CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS THEY HAD SEX ⚤ AT BATHHOUSE BARRY EVENT

They are very open about their relationship often participating in public displays of affection towards one another.





But perhaps Chrissy Teigen shared a little too much about their sex lives as her honest answer about getting intimate at an Obama event left John Legend almost speechless.





The power couple chatted with AJ Calloway and Tracey Edmonds from the programme Extra when the 29-year-old model picked a question out of a mystery bowl.





Chrissy read the question on the Grammy Awards red carpet as she said: 'Public place you did it. Is this the best or the worst?'





John, 36, seemingly sweating the answer already wiped off his forehead as he said: 'The best.'





The former Sports Illustrated cover girl then continued: 'Okay the best, um, probably the Obama thing,' as she begins laughing and walks off camera.





The All Of Me singer looked none-too-pleased with the answer given by his wife of nearly 17 months as he was queried what she was talking about.





He said: 'I don't know. We're not going to discuss that. We're not talking about it, that's the truth.'





Chrissy returned for a bit of damage control as she assured the interviewers: 'Not the White House. 100% not the White House.'





John reiterated: 'It was not at the White House. That's correct. He was not elected yet.'





The American model tried to get back in the good graces of her crooner husband as she said: 'Sorry, I'm in trouble now.'





Aside from the awkwardness, the couple looked very stylish as they attended music's biggest night together.





Chrissy showed off her model frame in a long-sleeved, figure-hugging gown which featured a line of cut outs around her bust into her torso and down the side of her legs.





She completed the look with a matching white clutch as she wore her dirty blonde locks down into waves flowing over her shoulders and had natural, complimentary make-up on her face.





As usual the Ordinary People hitmaker looked dapper as he donned a grey suit featuring a black lapel over a smart white shirt and black leather dress shoes.





John closed out the show alongside rapper Common as part of the tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King's epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.





